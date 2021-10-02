Amuru Leaders Petition Parliament Over Gov’t GeneXpert Machine Giveaway

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District LC 5 Chairperson petitioning Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee about fraudulent giveway of GeneXpert machine at Elegu - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Michael Lakony, the District Chairperson says the machine is being operated by a private health service provider, Test and Fly Laboratory, one of the 14 laboratories accredited by the Health Ministry to undertake Covid-19 testing.