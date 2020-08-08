Emmy Daniel Ojara
15:08

Amuru Man Arrested for Murdering Grandmother

8 Aug 2020, 15:06 Comments 148 Views Human rights Crime Northern Breaking news

In short
Christopher Odongkara, the Pabbo Town Council LC III Chairperson told URN on Saturday morning that Ojok returned home drunk and started quarreling with his grandmother leading to a fist fight.

 

Tagged with: Elderly woman murdered in Amuru domestic homicide
Mentioned: Pabbo Police Station Pabbo Town Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.