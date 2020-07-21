Michael Ojok
12:13

Amuru Officials Disagree on Closure of Covid19 Quarantine Center

21 Jul 2020, 12:06 Comments 101 Views Amuru, Uganda Health Local government Northern Updates

In short
The task force ran out of food to feed the suspects in institutional quarantine by Saturday last week.

 

Tagged with: Amuru District Chairperson, Michael Lakony Amuru leaders disagree on continuation of district quarantine center.
Mentioned: Amuru District COVID-19 Task Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.