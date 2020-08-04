Michael Ojok
Amuru Police on The Spot For Failure to Arrest Illegal Entrants

4 Aug 2020, 15:53 Comments 81 Views Amuru, Uganda Security Crime Northern Updates

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District LC V Chairperson, says the illegal entrants are quarantined for 14 days and left to go to home without any charge. He explains that some of the Ugandan nationals are forced to leave by South Sudan authorities who dump them at a no-man`s land between Nimule and Elegu.

 

