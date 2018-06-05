Peter Labeja
18:23

Amuru Police Protest Release of Seized Exhibits

5 Jun 2018, 18:21 Comments 122 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Environment Northern Analysis

In short
Last month, the suspects had been convicted to two and half years in prison or fine of 60 currency points - equivalent to 1.2 million shillings which the convicts opted to pay.

 

Tagged with: police protest release of exhibits in amuru afzelia africana tree locally called beyo afzelia africana tree species in northern uganda patrick jimmy okema police pro aswa region spokesperson
Mentioned: uganda police force upf

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.