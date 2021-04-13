In short
In March, the district health department was the first to receive 3,000 dozes of the AstraZenica vaccine from the Ministry of Health targeting 486 registered health workers but only 10 of them have been vaccinated since then.
Amuru RDC Orders Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination for Frontline Workers
