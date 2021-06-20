Amuru Revives 253 Village COVID-19 Taskforces Following Surge in COVID-19 Cases

In short
The intervention comes after the district is reportedly recording an upsurge in the cases of COVID-19 infections yet the residents are reluctant to observe the Standard Operating Procedures -SOPs and health ministry`s guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.
Richard Rubangakene (L) the Kaladima Village Covid-19 taskforce Chairperson during a meeting. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
