In short
Lucy Akello, the Pabbo SSS Head teacher, says Museveni Museveni made the pledge in October 2015 at Guru Guru Village in Lamogi Sub County. Akello says they have pushed for the lorry for the last four years in vain.
Amuru School Asks Museveni to Fulfill Pledge25 Jun 2019, 13:23 Comments 201 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Politics Education Local government Interview
In short
Tagged with: Presidential pledge historical Lamogi rebellion site modern Girls` Senior Secondary School in Attiak Sub County monument
Mentioned: Guru Guru Village Kilak South Lamogi Sub County Pabbo Senior Secondary School Pabbo Town Council Uganda People`s Defence Force-UPDF national resistance army
