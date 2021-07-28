Emmy Daniel Ojara
Amuru Sub County Registers 170 Cases of Teenage Pregnancies in One Month

28 Jul 2021, 09:54 Comments 285 Views Amuru, Uganda Human rights Northern Breaking news
A teenage gril carrying a baby in Amuru Sub County. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Albert Ladaa, the Amuru Sub County Assistant Community Development Officer told URN on Tuesday that the most affected victims include girls in primary five and six aged between 15 and 17 years.

 

