Scovia Adyero,26, a local farmer and local alcohol brewer in the rural Otwee Town Council told URN in an interview on Wednesday that her daughter Angel Ayubu was in 2018 diagnosed with severe Rheumatic Heart and Mitral Valve diseases from the Uganda Heart Institute in Kampala.
Amuru Widow Seeks UGX 6M for Daughter`s Heart Surgery in India
Ayubu Angel (L) suffering from heart complication with her mother Adyero Scovia (R) are appealing for help. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
