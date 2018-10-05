Peter Labeja
Amuru Youth Shun LDU Recruitment Exercise

Amuru district posted just 90 personnel while Nwoya posted 56 qualified recruits only. The army had sought to recruit 300 personnel from the two districts to boost maintenance of security among communities there. However, fewer than the targeted number has turned up for the exercise taking place at Amuru district headquarters in Otwee.

 

