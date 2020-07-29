Joan Akello
An Additional 107 Ugandans Return Home from Europe

29 Jul 2020, 11:33 Comments 75 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Report
Some of the returnees from Europe

The latest group came from The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, where they got stuck following the closure of borders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. They arrived at Entebbe International Airport t on Tuesday night aboard KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

 

