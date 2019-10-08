Anaka Sub-County LCIII Chairperson Locked Out of Office

In short
Led by Ben Oyoo, the Ywaya Parish LC III councillor and Secretary for Health and Education, the councillors allege that Opobo has been involving in fraudulent land deals and conducting illegal meetings on behalf of the council among others.
Anaka Sub-County LCIII Chairperson Locked Out of Office8 Oct 2019, 16:48 Comments 56 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Politics Local government Report
In short
Tagged with: Geoffrey Opobo Mary Oola, the female Councilor for Pabali parish delegating non council members fraudulent land deals; incompetence and abuse of public office.
Mentioned: Anaka Sub-County Ywaya Parish LC 3 Councilor
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.