Anaka Sub-County LCIII Chairperson Locked Out of Office

8 Oct 2019, 16:48 Comments 56 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Politics Local government Report
Furious Councilors of Anaka Sub-County in Nwoya District Locking their LC3 Chairperson's Office

In short
Led by Ben Oyoo, the Ywaya Parish LC III councillor and Secretary for Health and Education, the councillors allege that Opobo has been involving in fraudulent land deals and conducting illegal meetings on behalf of the council among others.

 

Geoffrey Opobo
Mentioned: Anaka Sub-County Ywaya Parish LC 3 Councilor

