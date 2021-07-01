Pamela Mawanda
19:49

Anesthesiologists Start Initiative to Track Availability of ICU Beds

1 Jul 2021, 19:40 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates

In short
The information that is availed on the association's website, anesthesiaug.org, will be able to display information everyday indicating which health facilities have vacant ICU beds. A total of 13 private hospitals have joined the initiative so far.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Kampala COVID-19 ICU Bed Dashboard
Mentioned: Association of Anesthesiologists of Uganda Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.