In short
Shortly after Lubwama's speech, other FDC members including councillors and parliamentary candidates started giving their speeches until Ssebugwawo took to the podium to make her own speech, indicting that Buwembo wasn’t part of day’s program.
Anger As FDC's Ssebuggwawo Touts Lubwama Over Party Candidate Top story24 Sep 2020, 18:44 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Breaking news
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.