Luweero District Funding Err Enrages Councillors

In short
The money was part of the funds released by the Ministry of Finance in April to finance activities for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2017/18. But Luweero District submissions were rejected due to errors. The money was subsequently sent back to the consolidated fund when the financial year ended.
Luweero District Funding Err Enrages Councillors9 Jul 2018, 20:10 Comments 158 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Analysis
Local leaders say the district technical team neglected duty and want them held accountable.
