Christopher Kisekka
13:10

Church Needs UGX 50bn for Anglican Martyrs’ Shrine Development Plan

18 Feb 2020, 13:00 Comments 170 Views Kira Town, Kampala, Uganda Religion Misc Tourism Report
artist impression of the proposed new church and pavillion at the anglican martyrs shrines

artist impression of the proposed new church and pavillion at the anglican martyrs shrines

In short
The plan to transform the historical site was first outlined 2014 with a mega aspiration of setting up a 36 billion Shillings complex to house, among others, a museum with artefacts detailing the different cultures and history of Christianity in Uganda, a modern library, conference hall, computer area, and a children’s park.

 

Tagged with: Anglican Martyrs’ Shrines New Revised Development Plan church historical location shrine
Mentioned: Archbishop Livingstone Nkoyooyo Assistant Vicar Uganda government

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.