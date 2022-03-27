Angry Hippo Continues Killing People in Wakiso

A section of members of the general public stand along the roadsides as they make loud noises aimed at scaring off hippopotamus from invading their farms.

In short

The LC 1 Chairman of Kavanyanja Swaibu Sseggane says the two fishermen were new in the area. "They screamed for help when the hippo first attacked their boat but the local community feared that they would suffer a similar fate. The same hippo killed a young fisherman called Emmanuel Muyunga last week. So residents fear that part of the Lake now."