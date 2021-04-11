Angry Mourners in Fort Portal Burn Body of Suspected Kidnapper

In short
Mugume, who had been on police’s list of the most wanted suspected kidnappers and criminals in Fort Portal Tourism City, was shot dead in Karamaga cell, Central Division, Fort Portal City, by security personnel on Friday.
Angry Mourners in Fort Portal Burn Body of Suspected Kidnapper11 Apr 2021, 20:48 Comments 197 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Updates
Mourners said Mugume did not deserve a decent burial because of the many crimes he was suspected to have committed.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.