In short
Tonny Okot, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson says trouble ensued when the pupils demanded to know why their beginning of term exams had been delayed despite paying.
Angry Pupils in Gulu Lock Up Headteacher's Office Over Exams14 Sep 2022, 17:40 Comments 119 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Education Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Omel Sub –County
Mentioned: Gulu District Education Department
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.