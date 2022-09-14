Julius Ocungi
17:43

Angry Pupils in Gulu Lock Up Headteacher's Office Over Exams

14 Sep 2022, 17:40 Comments 119 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Education Local government Updates

In short
Tonny Okot, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson says trouble ensued when the pupils demanded to know why their beginning of term exams had been delayed despite paying.

 

Tagged with: Omel Sub –County
Mentioned: Gulu District Education Department

