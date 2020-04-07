In short

Research indicates that 60 per cent of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning that they originate from animals, with 70 per cent of this thought to originate from wild animals. In the instance of COVID-19, the disease is believed to have its origins in snakes, bats and pangolins, while the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which emerged from a market in China’s Guangdong province, was linked to civet cats.