Aloysius Bukenya, the acting Bukedea District Veterinary Officer, says that the sale and movement of livestock and livestock products from the affected sub-counties are banned with immediate effect.
Animal Quarantine Imposed in Bukedea Over Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease
16 Nov 2022
