Edward Eninu
07:59

Animal Quarantine Imposed in Bukedea Over Outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease

16 Nov 2022, 07:48 Comments 79 Views Bukedea, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Cattle vendors in bukedea weekly cattle market Photo By George Emuron (3)

Cattle vendors in bukedea weekly cattle market Photo By George Emuron (3)

In short
Aloysius Bukenya, the acting Bukedea District Veterinary Officer, says that the sale and movement of livestock and livestock products from the affected sub-counties are banned with immediate effect.

 

Tagged with: FMD in Kamutur and Aminit Sub Counties Foot and Mouth Disease Veterinary Services bukedea cattle market outbreak of foot and mouth disease in bukedea
Mentioned: Bukedea District Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.