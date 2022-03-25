Olive Nakatudde
Anita Among Elected Speaker of Parliament

25 Mar 2022, 15:25 Comments 225 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Anita Among, the new Speaker of Parliament with Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa and Opposition MPs Francis Zaake and Joel Ssenyonyi. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Among, defeated the opposition candidate Bugiri Municipality Asuman Basalirwa with 401 votes against Basalirwa’s 66 votes.

 

