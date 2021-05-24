Alex Otto
Anita Among Overwhelmingly Elected Deputy Speaker Top story

24 May 2021, 21:58 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
MPs Jacob Oulanyah, Anita Among and others at Kololo for the Speaker election. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

The Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among has been declared Winner of the Deputy Speakership race after she garnered 415 votes in the Monday evening elections.

 

