The Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among has been declared Winner of the Deputy Speakership race after she garnered 415 votes in the Monday evening elections.
MPs Jacob Oulanyah, Anita Among and others at Kololo for the Speaker election. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
