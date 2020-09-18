Alex Otto
Ankole, Buganda have best roads, Karamoja the worst - Katumba Wamala

18 Sep 2020, 17:48 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Newly installed solar-powered street lights along the Ring road in Pece Division, Gulu Municipality - By Dominic Ochola

According to General Katumba Wamala, the Ministry and Uganda National Roads Authority followed specific criteria in paving roads and overtime, the coverage will be enhanced. He says some of the technical reasons behind paving the roads include; roads critical to support agriculture, tourism, oil and gas, minerals and other economic activities.

 

