Nebert Rugadya
08:10

Ankole Cow: Can Industry Benefit from South Africa, US Breeders

19 Jul 2022, 08:04 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Ankole cows in Ankole, Uganda. Photo by Ankole Cattle Breeders Society

Ankole cows in Ankole, Uganda. Photo by Ankole Cattle Breeders Society

In short
At a recent meeting with his South African counterpart, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem stopped short of saying Ugandans were losing out when he mentioned the popular South African livestock and game auctions. Oryem said that at one auction at the Lazarus Game Farm, Albertina, a bull cost USD 600,000.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.