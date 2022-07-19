Ankole Cow: Can Industry Benefit from South Africa, US Breeders

In short
At a recent meeting with his South African counterpart, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem stopped short of saying Ugandans were losing out when he mentioned the popular South African livestock and game auctions. Oryem said that at one auction at the Lazarus Game Farm, Albertina, a bull cost USD 600,000.
Ankole Cow: Can Industry Benefit from South Africa, US Breeders19 Jul 2022, 08:04 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.