Ankole Farmers Task Gov't On Markets

23 Feb 2022, 09:44 Comments 140 Views Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Gen Salim Saleh the coodinator Operation Wealth Creation

In short
The farmers who are attending the first Greater Ankole Symposium say their agricultural products are rotting away or are sold cheaply at the peak of the harvests because of limited markets.

 

