In short
Jafari Basajjabala, the Bushenyi district LC V chairperson said that since the 2021/22 financial year started, they have faced the challenge of maintaining roads because of the budget cuts. He says that they only recieved Shillings 100million of the budgeted Shillings 900million this financial year for road works.
Ankore Local Gov't Officials Decry Reduction of Road Fund as Rains Devastate Roads5 Dec 2022, 09:57 Comments 59 Views Mbarara, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: ROADS
Mentioned: Uganda Road Fund
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.