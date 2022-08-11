Annual Festival to Transform Rwenzori Communities

In short
Johnson Mboga, the chairman of the Kasese Tourism Investment Forum says while there is a lot of public knowledge of the region as a tourism hub, companies and individuals from other areas have benefited more from the resources than the residents.
Annual Festival to Transform Rwenzori Communities11 Aug 2022, 19:01 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Tourism Updates
In short
Tagged with: Rwenzori Marathon
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.