Derick Kissa
16:34

Anonymous Letter Triggers Panic in Njeru

7 Jan 2019, 16:34 Comments 143 Views Buikwe, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Some of the residents and victims at Njeru police station Derick Kissa

Some of the residents and victims at Njeru police station

In short
Kyabaggu Zone Defence Secretary Wilson Ntale says that the letter which was found at the chairmans home this morning is written in Luganda with sentiments that are reportedly threatening residents with attacks.

 

