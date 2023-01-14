Another 40 Congolese Nationals Arrive in Uganda Following Fresh Tribal Clashes

In short
The Congolese nationals reportedly crossed to Kikuube district on Friday evening through the lake Albert waters. They landed at Songa landing site in Buhuka parish, Kyangwali sub county using boats.
Another 40 Congolese Nationals Arrive in Uganda Following Fresh Tribal Clashes14 Jan 2023, 15:18 Comments 99 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates
Congolese nationals fleeing fresh tribal clashes in the DRC arriving at songa landing site in Kikuube.
Mentioned: Congolese nationals Tribal clashes
