Another Child Dies in House Fire Namisindwa in Four Days

In short
According to police, the two parents left their baby in the house with a charcoal stove cooking beans only to come back and find her burnt to death. Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesperson, says Police suspect that the fire started from the charcoal stove.
Another Child Dies in House Fire Namisindwa in Four Days12 Oct 2021, 06:50 Comments 97 Views Namisindwa district headquarters, Bubulo, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.