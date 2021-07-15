Edward Eninu
14:14

Another Consignment of Hand Hoes Goes Missing from Soroti City Stores Top story

15 Jul 2021, 14:10 Comments 167 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Agriculture Local government Updates
IMG_20210625_145016

In short
Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesman, says that Police have opened a general inquiry file Number 15/2021 to investigate circumstances under, which the hoes valued at Shillings 11.7million went missing from the stores at the finance block at Soroti city council.

 

Tagged with: National Agriculture Advisory Services-NAADS Oscar Ageca, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman theft of hand hoes in soroti city
Mentioned: Soroti City Council

