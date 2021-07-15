In short
Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesman, says that Police have opened a general inquiry file Number 15/2021 to investigate circumstances under, which the hoes valued at Shillings 11.7million went missing from the stores at the finance block at Soroti city council.
Another Consignment of Hand Hoes Goes Missing from Soroti City Stores Top story15 Jul 2021, 14:10 Comments 167 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Agriculture Local government Updates
