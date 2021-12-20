Another Covid-19 Vaccine from India Gets Emergency Use Listing

In short
In terms of specifications, the ninth vaccine to receive an emergency use listing is protein based and is produced by creating an engineered virus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The drug is taken in two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures which makes it easy to use in many parts of Africa where refrigeration services remain a challenge.
Another Covid-19 Vaccine from India Gets Emergency Use Listing20 Dec 2021, 13:37 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: New COVID-19 vaccine
Mentioned: World Health Organisation (WHO)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.