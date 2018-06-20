Candia Stephen
Third Victim of Dinka, Nuer World Cup Fight Dies in Arua

20 Jun 2018, 20:51 Comments 87 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Security Updates

This brings to three the number of victims from the fight between the two ethnic groups. The Sunday evening fight was triggered by a disagreement on a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland. While the Dinka supported Brazil, the Nuer were supporting Switzerland. The match ended in a one-all draw.

 

