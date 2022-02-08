Another Driver Killed in Nakasongola, Truck Stolen

In short
Isah Ssemwogerere the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that unknown robbers hired Kalanzi to transport sawdust but on reaching Kikadde zone, they turned against him and slit his throat using a knife before they disappeared with his vehicle.
Another Driver Killed in Nakasongola, Truck Stolen8 Feb 2022, 16:38 Comments 70 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Updates
The knife with blood stains which Police recovered from the scene. Its believed that robbers used the knife to cut the throat of Kalanzi before killing him
