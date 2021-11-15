Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Another Family Conned of Museveni’s Condolence Cash for Lwengo Machete Victims

15 Nov 2021 Lwengo, Uganda
President Yoweri Museveni.

In short
Ddumba met his death at the hands of machete-wielding men who raided his home in Kakoma-Kyanjovu village, Lwengo sub-county on August 4, 2021. His relatives say that the deceased’s family has never received the Shillings 10million condolence, which President Museveni gave to each of the 26 affected families.

 

