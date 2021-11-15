Another Family Conned of Museveni’s Condolence Cash for Lwengo Machete Victims

In short
Ddumba met his death at the hands of machete-wielding men who raided his home in Kakoma-Kyanjovu village, Lwengo sub-county on August 4, 2021. His relatives say that the deceased’s family has never received the Shillings 10million condolence, which President Museveni gave to each of the 26 affected families.
Another Family Conned of Museveni’s Condolence Cash for Lwengo Machete Victims15 Nov 2021, 10:13 Comments 177 Views Lwengo, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lwengo Murder Victims Conned Museveni's Condolence stolen President Museveni condolence to Lwengo murder victims
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.