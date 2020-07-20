Another Group of 88 Stranded Ugandans Arrives from Brazil, Canada

Watoto Children's Choir members at the Governador André Franco Montoro International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil. They left Brazil on July 18th for Entebbe via Addis Ababa

In short

The choir, with 26 members was stranded in Brazil following the closure of all borders as countries struggled to forestall the spread of coronavirus disease. With their caretakers, the young choir members, a mother and her child departed from Brazil on Saturday for Entebbe Airport aboard Ethiopian airlines.