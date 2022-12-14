Another Gun Recovered in Albertine Region

In short
The rifle registration number UG Pol 303-65933107928 was recovered with two rounds of ammunition on Tuesday hidden in a culvert in Bulindi village Kyambigambire sub-county, Hoima district.
Another Gun Recovered in Albertine Region14 Dec 2022, 14:20 Comments 120 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
The gun that was recovered from thugs in Kikuube last week. Police in the Albertine has recovered another gun that was robbed froma private security guard in Hoima city on November 28th.
In short
Tagged with: gun police private security guard
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.