Another Law Firm Abandons Sipapa

In short
Lawyer Anthony Wameli said that he directed his colleague Martin Njoroge to file the withdrawal which some advocates at his law firm had branded fake. Wameli said he could not sustain the representation because he is a potential witness against the suspect whom he accuses of engaging in violent and illegal acts against members of the National Unity Platform-NUP, a party whose legal department he represents.
Another Law Firm Abandons Sipapa14 Oct 2022, 13:29 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
In short
