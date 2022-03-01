Another Mother Dies While Giving Birth At Luwero Hospital

In short
The deceased's husband, Vincent Mugerwa, says when his wife checked in the hospital, a doctor asked for Shillings 300,000 to conduct a cesarean section on her. Mugerwa says that although he was against paying the money because they were at a government hospital, he gave in to desperation.
Another Mother Dies While Giving Birth At Luwero Hospital1 Mar 2022, 18:26 Comments 89 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: blood transfusion extortion maternal death rare blood group
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.