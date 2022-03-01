Brian Luwaga
Another Mother Dies While Giving Birth At Luwero Hospital

1 Mar 2022, 18:26 Comments 89 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
Susan Nanfuma aged 30 years who died due to shortage of blood

Susan Nanfuma aged 30 years who died due to shortage of blood

In short
The deceased's husband, Vincent Mugerwa, says when his wife checked in the hospital, a doctor asked for Shillings 300,000 to conduct a cesarean section on her. Mugerwa says that although he was against paying the money because they were at a government hospital, he gave in to desperation.

 

