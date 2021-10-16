Another Person Swept to Death by Floods in Rubanda

In short
Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region confirms the incident saying that after the discovery of the body a postmortem was done and they later handed it over to relatives for a decent burial. Maate warns the public to be careful while crossing floods or running waters.
Another Person Swept to Death by Floods in Rubanda16 Oct 2021, 16:28 Comments 92 Views Rubanda, Western Region, Uganda Environment Updates
