Kato Joseph
16:25

Another Police Detective Dies in Motorcycle Accident

3 Jul 2020, 16:11 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
SP Patrick Onyango

SP Patrick Onyango

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the detective Police Constable Andrew Nyende was riding a motorcycle registration number UP-5040 when he had a head-on collision with Tata lorry registration number UAY 186Y.

 

Tagged with: Andrew Nyende. Emmanuel Mawa. Dick Magara.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.