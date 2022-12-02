Another Public School Under Threat in Kampala

In short
The school, situated between St Balikuddembe market and Nakivubo Blue Primary School, has an enrollment of 430 learners. Available information indicates that the idea to start this school was mooted in 1958 by Sir Frederick Crawford, the then Governor of Uganda Protectorate, together with the municipal council of the time.
Another Public School Under Threat in Kampala2 Dec 2022, 09:04 Comments 82 Views Education Business and finance Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.