Another Secondary School Abruptly Closes Days after Reopening

In short
Kashambya Community College, a Private Secondary School in Rukiga district had officially reopened on January 10, 2022, when all other educational institutions were reopened. However, they announced the closure on Wednesday and refunded school fees to all learners who had reported back to school.
Another Secondary School Abruptly Closes Days after Reopening20 Jan 2022, 11:01 Comments 203 Views Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
