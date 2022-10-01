Godfrey Eyoku
Another Student Shot Dead by Suspected Warriors in Kotido

1 Oct 2022, 17:28 Comments 57 Views Kotido district, Uganda Crime Security Report
William Lopeyok who was shot dead by suspected warriors

The deceased has been identified as William Lopeyok, a Post graduate student of project planning and management. His body of Lopeyok was found lying in the pool of blood along the road on Friday by a traveler.

 

