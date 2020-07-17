In short
The study followed 423 people who had tested positive for COVID-19. Two groups were formed where one was given hydroxychloroquine and another a placebo a day after they developed symptoms of the disease. But there was no change in the level of symptom severity in the patients after 14 days of the study.
Another Study Finds Hydroxychloroquine Ineffective in Treating COVID-19
17 Jul 2020
