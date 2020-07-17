Pamela Mawanda
Another Study Finds Hydroxychloroquine Ineffective in Treating COVID-19

17 Jul 2020 Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The study followed 423 people who had tested positive for COVID-19. Two groups were formed where one was given hydroxychloroquine and another a placebo a day after they developed symptoms of the disease. But there was no change in the level of symptom severity in the patients after 14 days of the study.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 COVID-19 and Hydroxychloroquine

