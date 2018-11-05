Another Suspect Arrested Over Assassination Hit List

In short
The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest of the second suspect and the release of the first suspect due to lack of implicating evidence.
Another Suspect Arrested Over Assassination Hit List5 Nov 2018, 06:48 Comments 233 Views Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: investigation custody statement motorcycle intelligence assasination hitlist
Mentioned: boda boda rubaga division lawrence kibira lubaga division
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.