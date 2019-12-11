Davidson Ndyabahika
10:42

Another Suspended Mak Student Acquitted

11 Dec 2019, 10:41 Comments 185 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Court Updates
ACQUITTED: Simon Ssenoga, a Makerere University student offering a Bachelor of Industrial and Organizational Psychology

ACQUITTED: Simon Ssenoga, a Makerere University student offering a Bachelor of Industrial and Organizational Psychology

In short
In its ruling His Worship Precious Ngabirano –led Students Disciplinary Committee said there was no substance in the evidence adduced to warrant a student’s suspension in the first place.

 

Tagged with: Cyriaco Kabagambe, the Dean of Students DC [Disciplinary Committee] Makerere Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe Simon Ssenoga
Mentioned: Makerere University Students Disciplinary Committee

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.