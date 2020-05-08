In short
The case is a 32-year-old driver who entered the country via the Mutukula border. His sample was among 3,091 samples that were tested at the Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI.
Another Truck Driver Tests Positive, Uganda Now has 101 Cases
8 May 2020
